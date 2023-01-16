POLICE have been on the foot falcons, horseback, bikes and backed by their four-legged friends, keeping the crowds in check for festival.
Oxley police said festivalgoers had been mostly well-behaved across the first four days of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
Dozens of extra officers from out of town have hit the beat - and not the music one - to police the festival from the CBD to licensed venues and campgrounds across the city, as well as the roads in and out of town.
A spokesperson for Oxley police told the Leader police had praised the behaviour so far.
"There is a big crowd here and they were all pretty well behaved across the first weekend of the festival," the spokesperson told the Leader.
"We have a pretty big contingent of police here to ensure everyone toes the line, but there were no major issues.
"Police are rostered on 24 hours-a-day, and we have officers in the festival hot spots, and licensed venues, as well as campgrounds and other areas, so we're trying to ensure there is a proactive policing presence to stamp out anything quickly."
The spokesperson said "there was a handful of minor things" but most in the crowd had been here for a good time and "most people are doing the right thing".
Mounted police have been on patrol, so too the bike unit, sniffer dogs in and out of the pubs and clubs, as well as the riot squad, rural crime, detectives, and plain clothes police keeping an eye on the crowd.
Highway patrol officers are keeping a close eye on motorists in and out of town, as well as around the city, while general duties officers are responding to the normal callouts.
"We just remind locals and visitors to lock up, secure your goods, keep your bags on you, drink in moderation and stay hydrated in the heat, and that way everyone can enjoy the festival," the spokesperson said.
The operation to police the festival will wrap up on January 23, after the official concert finishes and crowds roll out of town.
