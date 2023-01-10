The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Oxley police plan more youth nights at West Tamworth's The Youthie with backing of community, organisations

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brax, Shay, Moana and William Garnsey with Senior Constable Luke Austin. Picture by Gareth Gardner

BARRIERS are being broken down at The Youthie's big nights out and Tamworth police hope to make them a more regular and permanent weekend event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.