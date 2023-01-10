BARRIERS are being broken down at The Youthie's big nights out and Tamworth police hope to make them a more regular and permanent weekend event.
Two youth nights have already been held since late December and more and more kids, and services, are getting on board.
"The feedback from families, the community and elders has been fabulous and the most common thing is that everyone wants it to continue," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
The most recent Youth Night on Saturday saw more than 200 people drop in - from young kids through to teenagers - which is close to triple the amount that came to the first one in December.
Detective Darcy said police burned through 300 snags at their sausage sizzle, while the local ice cream van popped by in support.
Tamworth Regional Council organised a pop-up movie screen for the occasion, while other kids and teenagers tried their luck at pool or basketball, with some of the force's best athletes there to challenge them.
Detective Darcy said more organisations and agencies were supporting the events by attending and he said it would be great to see more services coming along in the future.
"It's breaking down the barriers," he said.
"At the end of the day it's a partnership and we're all one community.
"It's a really positive thing for the community."
Detective Darcy said planning was already in the works for the next big nights out at The Youthie in West Tamworth.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
