IT WAS the first event of its kind for Tamworth and now it won't be the last after the Big Night Out proved a success for kids and police.
Oxley police said the event and the turnout of about 80 kids and community members blew their expectations, and have already pencilled in a new date for the next one.
The night went off without a hitch at The Youthie in West Tamworth, and now another one is in the works for the new year.
"We had really good numbers, about 80 were counted across the night and it was excellent to see a crowd of kids there," Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
"It was very positive and that was the feedback from both the kids and the services we had there."
Whether it was basketball, touch, pool, Uno, cards, or just a catch up with cops and firefighters, kids got in the mix, and washed the night down with plenty of pizza.
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Tamworth, as well as PCYC, The Youthie and other government agencies got on board.
"We got some good feedback from the kids, and we have some things we will improve, but it was just good to see police and firefighters and the kids interacting. This was all about networking and building relations," Detective Darcy said.
"We want to have a safe space for kids to hang out, have some fun and be entertained so they're not out after dark on the streets, or getting up to mischief."
Police said another night has been scheduled for Saturday, January 7.
