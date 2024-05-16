Flashback Friday: it was September 2007, and we were focused on fundraising

The year was 2007 and the month was September, as Tamworth and district locals looked hopefully skywards for the possibility of a spring break.
Most of Australia had been caught in severe drought in 2007, so water was uppermost in local minds.
Noting the severe pressure on local water storage supplies, news federal funding was approved for an upgrade to Chaffey Dam to increase capacity was welcomed.
Still on water, Nundle residents cheered at the news the local wooden bridge over the Peel River was to be rebuilt.
Fundraising activities also touched Tamworth that month.
The Variety Bash passed through town, with an assortment of outlandish cars spreading the word about the importance of the annual event which raises money for children in need.
The participants made a special visit to some local schools, and drew a lot of interest down Peel Street.
Next Friday Tamworth will play host to participants in the 2024 Variety Bash. It leaves Gunnedah on Sunday, May 19, and will wind its way up to Bymount in Queensland before heading back south to places including St George, Moree, Mullaley and Tamworth, ending up in Newcastle.
Also during the month, a Camp Quality golf day was held to rise funds to help young children facing cancer.
When it came to entertainment, we looked forward to watching Scarlett Johansson in The Nanny Diaries, while, more importantly tickets for the 2008 Tamworth Country Music Festival went on sale.
