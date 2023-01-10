DOUBLE the beds and double the capacity, a brand new multi-million dollar palliative care unit has been promised for end-of-life-care patients in Tamworth.
Funding for the $21 million stand alone unit at Tamworth hospital has been budgeted for and "quarantined", Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said.
"We will make sure this money exists," she said.
"It's in our budget, it's done, it's there, it's secure, it's happening."
The upgrades to the Nioka palliative care facility will see, at a minimum, the beds doubled, bringing the total to 12.
The announcement comes less than three months before the state election which is slated for March 24.
When asked whether the project would go ahead if there was to be a change in power, Ms Taylor said she could "only speak on behalf of her own government".
"We will have a brand new palliative care unit in Tamworth," she said.
Just last year the palliative care unit was shifted out of Nioka for COVID-19 patients.
At the time, families of end-of-life patients told the Leader their loved ones were forced into "undignified" environments in surgical wards with little privacy for their final moments.
Doubling the capacity of the unit will mean more staff will be required which Ms Taylor said was a "challenge".
At the moment the unit has one senior doctor, a few junior doctors and two nurses per shift.
Ms Taylor said to overcome the workforce shortages the state government was focused on providing "educational pathways" and incentive programs to attract nurses and doctors to the region.
Palliative care practitioner Dr Phil Hungerford said if patients were to be doubled in the unit so would staff.
"Like all regional areas we struggle to find doctors or nurses," he said.
"The way to get doctors and nurses is to home grow them.
"I'm confident there's enough interest."
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he met with members of Friends of Nioka - the volunteers fighting for better conditions for palliative care patients - to find out what needed to be done.
"We know most people would prefer to be cared for at home, but unfortunately that isn't always an option," he said.
"The expansion and enhancement of the palliative care services at Tamworth hospital will ensure patients have the choice and comfort they deserve."
The project is in the planning and consultation phase.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
