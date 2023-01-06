A MAN has been handed a court date after he was allegedly caught drink driving an unregistered bobcat through a New England town.
The man was arrested and will face charges in Inverell Local Court later this month after police stopped a yellow bobcat with a blue slasher attached to the front.
Highway patrol police passed the bobcat and slasher on Cunningham Street in Bingara, about 150km north of Tamworth, just before 5.30pm on December 27 last year.
Officers said they spotted a man sitting in the single driver's seat.
They turned around and activated the warning lights on their marked highway patrol car to pull the man on the bobcat over.
The man is accused of producing a heavy vehicle licence which indicated he needed to have an interlock device, an electronic breath-testing device, fit at all times to any vehicle he drove.
Police allege the yellow bobcat did not have an interlock device attached to it.
Highway patrol officers said further checks revealed the bobcat was not registered to be driven on the road and the man was issued traffic infringement notices.
Police breath tested the man and he was arrested after allegedly returning a positive reading.
He was taken to Warialda Police Station, where he is accused of blowing a blood alcohol reading of 0.131, more than double the legal limit for someone with a full licence.
People with interlock licences must not have any alcohol in their blood when driving.
The man had charges levelled against him at the station, including mid-range drink driving, and was issued a future court attendance notice before being released.
The man was one of dozens of alleged drink drivers caught on roads in the Oxley and New England areas during a police operation targeting road rule breakers over the holiday period.
Police breath tested more than 10,000 people and issued hundreds of fines, as well as some court dates.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
