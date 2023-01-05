The Northern Daily Leader
Man, 26, accused of high-range drink driving in Armidale after night out

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 6 2023 - 7:00am
Highway patrol police stopped the man about 10am on New Year's Eve. File picture

A MAN has been ordered not to drive after he was allegedly caught behind the wheel while more than four times the legal limit at 10 o'clock in the morning.

