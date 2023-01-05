A MAN has been ordered not to drive after he was allegedly caught behind the wheel while more than four times the legal limit at 10 o'clock in the morning.
Highway patrol police stopped a blue Kia as it travelled along Glen Innes Road in Armidale.
The 26-year-old man behind the wheel at the time pulled over and was breath tested.
Police allege the driver blew a positive result on the roadside about 10am on December 31.
A subsequent blood analysis revealed a reading of 0.204, which is more than four times the legal limit.
Police laid a high-range drink driving charge against him and said his driving privileges were suspended.
He is set to front court later this month.
The 26-year-old man was one of dozens of drink drivers caught on roads in the Oxley and New England areas during a police operation targeting road rule breakers over the holiday period.
Police breath tested more than 10,000 people and issued hundreds of fines, as well as some court dates.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader earlier in the operation that the number of drink and drug drivers was disappointing, and the offenders had made selfish and dangerous decisions.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
