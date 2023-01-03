EXTRA BOOTS will hit the ground in Tamworth to boost the thin blue line as police prepare for country music crowds to roll in.
Oxley police are working with the force's city-based major events group ahead of the launch of the Tamworth Country Music Festival on January 13.
Superintendent Bruce Grassick told the Leader officers from across various units will be supporting local police during the 10-day festival operation.
"As you can imagine for an event of this size, an event of this nature, we really have to be well prepared and resourced," he said.
"The planning has been under way for a significant period of time.
"We are supported by the major events group in Sydney, who support this particular event, and there's a number of police that will be coming into the local area between the 13th and the 22nd while the festival is on."
Superintendent Grassick said locals and visitors can expect to see licensing police checking in on venues as well as officers on bikes, on the beat and in vehicles patrolling and keeping an eye on things.
The dog unit will be involved, there will be aviation support at times, and the highway patrol command will be instrumental in making sure people get around safely with an increase in traffic on the roads anticipated.
Police will also have the backing of the Operational Support Group, Superintendent Grassick said.
"We have got a lot of resources that will be deployed through the course of the festival and they will be out there just to make sure it runs smoothly," he said.
"Over many years it has, and we will ensure it continues in that vein.
"We have a raft of resources."
The 51st annual Tamworth Country Music Festival will mark the first with Superintendent Grassick at the helm since he took over the Oxley Police District commander's role in October.
He told the Leader he was looking forward to welcoming the festival back to town.
"It's a great event and it has been for many, many years - it's family orientated, it's very well supported by council and all sorts of businesses in Tamworth, and it's really a showpiece for the regional area," he said.
"We're proud to have it here in our community."
Police have reminded residents to lock it or lose it as visitors flock to the country music festival, and drive to the conditions with more people, and caravans, on the roads.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
