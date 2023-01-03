A 12-YEAR-OLD boy is on strict bail accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase.
Oxley officers were patrolling in Wee Waa at about 10.30am on Monday when they spotted a Subaru Forester they suspected had been stolen.
Highway patrol police said they tried to stop the car as it travelled east on Boundary Street but a pursuit was sparked.
The chase continued until a 12-year-old boy, accused of being behind the wheel at the time, was arrested.
He was taken to Narrabri Police Station and charged.
READ ALSO:
The boy faces allegations of police pursuit; taking and driving a car without consent; driving on the road without ever being licenced; and custody of a knife in a public place.
He was released from custody with bail conditions and will front a children's court in March.
The arrest came on the final day of a police operation targeting road rule breakers across the Oxley and New England districts during the holiday period.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.