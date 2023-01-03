A COURT date has been handed to a man accused of speeding in a luxury car along a highway in the New England while he had drugs in his system.
Police from the station in Inverell were patrolling the Gwydir Highway about 10am on Monday when they said a Mercedes sedan tore past at 128km per hour.
The stretch of road had a 100km per hour speed limit in place and police allege a pursuit was sparked before the 24-year-old man was stopped.
The man is accused of producing a learner licence from Queensland and being disqualified from driving at the time.
READ ALSO:
Police breath tested the 24-year-old and allege he returned a positive result for cannabis in his system.
He was arrested and taken to Inverell Police Station, where charges were laid against him.
He was issued with a future court attendance notice.
The arrest came on the final day of a police operation targeting road rule breakers during the Christmas and New Year period.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.