Ben Chick slung his right arm over Harry Lewington's shoulders - the action done as naturally as boyhood friendship - and a special moment was preserved with a tap of a mobile-phone shutter button.
Chick, 17, and Lewington, 16, had just feasted on South Tamworth's attack while opening the batting for North Tamworth in a one-dayer at No 1 Oval. Chick estimated that it had been four years since the old mates last batted together.
They were teammates at St Edward's Primary School and in Tamworth junior rep sides, but have had limited opportunities to play together in recent years; Chick relocated to Sydney for high school, enrolling at St Joseph's College at Hunters Hills, while Lewington went to Farrer.
As Chick impressed in Joeys' First XI in the GPS competition, cementing a spot at No 3, Lewington moved through the grades at Norths before making his first-grade debut last season, while also playing Bradman Cup and Country Colts for Central North.
Fast-bowling allrounder Lewington produced a fine individual performance at the Country Colts in Queanbeyan last week, then struck five boundaries in a quick-fire 31 against Souths last Saturday.
Chick - back in Tamworth for the school holidays - blasted four boundaries in making 24, as the duo complied a 52-run opening stand that helped propel Norths to 3-159 and a seven-wicket win.
Speaking to the Leader after their innings, Chick said batting with Lewington was "like turning back the clock" and "good fun".
Chick has been at St Joseph's since year 9. Unlike fellow Redback Sam Anderson - who sleeps in the bed next to him at Joeys and also played against Souths - Chick going to the esteemed Marist Brothers school is not part of a family tradition; he is the first member of his family to go there.
Joeys Jottings, the school's excellent newsletter, revealed in a May 2020 article that Chick, Anderson and fellow Tamworthian Sam Sleeman had returned home to continue their classes online, in a rented downtown office space, after on-campus learning was suspended due to the pandemic.
Two and a half years later, Chick is now on the cusp of year 12. Life at Joeys was "pretty good", he said, adding: "It goes pretty quick, but I'm enjoying it."
Chick plans to play grade cricket and go to uni in Sydney, but has "no idea" what he will study. "I'll just see how it all pans out at the end of next year. Go from there."
Lewington said batting with Chick "was good fun". "I haven't played with him for a long time, so it was good to get back out there," he added.
At the Country Colts, Lewington took 5-11 in a Twenty20 win over the ACT. "It was a good week down there," he said. "I think my cricket is coming a long nicely now."
Lewington's father, Don, the Redbacks' vice president, was at No 1 Oval last Saturday to watch his son and Chick bat together.
He said it "was nice to see a couple of school mates back together in first grade, just backing themselves and taking up the challenge".
Adding to the occasion last Saturday was Jordan Lewington making his first-grade debut. The Redbacks off-spinner, 15, is Harry's younger brother.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
