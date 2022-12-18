There were a number of delightful subplots permeating throughout the main narrative, as Tamworth's mercifully kind summer graced a resplendent No 1 Oval.
While North Tamworth went about beating South Tamworth by seven wickets in a one-dayer on Saturday, they did so with four youngsters whose life arcs have intersected meaningfully.
There was Harry Lewington, 16, and his 17-year-old mate Ben Chick. Their boundary-bloated 52-run opening stand was described as a reunion of sorts: the former St Edward's Primary School teammates had not played together for years, after Chick relocated to Sydney to board at St Joseph's College in Hunters Hill.
Then there was Sam Anderson who, like Chick, enrolled at St Joseph's in year 9 and currently sleeps in the bed next to his good mate at the venerable Roman Catholic school. As they have done in the past, Anderson and Chick returned home for the school holidays and relinked with Norths.
Anderson, a strapping 17-year-old quick, also played junior rep cricket with Chick and Lewington - a fast-bowling allrounder who performed admirably for Central North at the Country Colts in Queanbeyan last week.
And, finally, there was Jordan Lewington, Harry's 15-year-old younger brother. Jordan, who starts year 10 at Farrer next year, was making his debut in the premier competition.
After taking 2-36 off eight overs bowling off-spin, as Souths finished on 8-157 off 40 overs, Jordan recalled growing up watching his father, Don, play first grade for Norths at No 1 Oval.
Don - Norths' vice-president - was at No 1 Oval on Saturday to watch Jordan's special moment. Another Lewington makes his top-grade debut at the Redbacks - the family tradition continues.
It was Don who told his boy that he had got the promotion.
Jordan - who described himself as a batting allrounder - said he had "worked a long time" to earn a start in the Redbacks' No 1 side. The experience was "great fun", he said.
"I was happy with how I performed," he said of his effort on Saturday, adding: "All the first-graders around me, they're very helpful ... you feel like you belong here."
Don described Jordan's promotion as "pretty awesome".
"He's done really well and earned his spot, which is great, and it was nice to see both boys playing together," Don said of his sons.
Tom Groth (45) and Jon Stone (26) top-scored for fifth-placed Souths, who failed to keep the momentum going after beating Bective East in the previous round. Brad Redshaw (3-27 off eight overs) and Adam Greentree (2-36 off eight) also shone for Norths with the ball.
Third-placed Norths - who rebounded from a last-start loss to Old Boys - finished on 3-159, with Michael Rixon (59 not out) top-scoring. Harry Lewington and Chick made 31 and 24, respectively
