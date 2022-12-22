Josh McCulloch's success demands attention - and that's how he likes it.
"Who wouldn't love the fame?" the rising Muay Thai star said, when asked if he would choose fame or anonymity.
McCulloch was speaking after being interviewed by a TV station at No 1 Oval this week. The Tamworthian said the reporter remarked that he was "becoming a bit of a celebrity".
"And I said, 'I wouldn't call myself that'. And about 10 seconds later, someone screams out, 'Go Josh!'"
"It's cool that I've obviously got the support of the community - that's the biggest thing," the 21-year-old continued, adding: "I don't let it get to my head ... It's just an added bonus."
The bank employee's fame has mushroomed following a breakout year in 2022. After turning pro, he won his five fights - four by stoppage.
With each victory his standing in the sport grew, culminating this month with his savage stoppage of well-credentialled Thai Orono Pumlumnow on a high-profile card in Brisbane.
And now, McCulloch - a delight outside the ring, but a nightmare inside it - has received another early Christmas present after Aus MuayThai named him its breakthrough fighter of the year.
Winning the award was "awesome", the Rise national lightweight champion said, adding: "Starting the year as a pro and being very underestimated throughout the whole year, and then earning the respect of Australian MuayThai is pretty cool, pretty surreal as well."
McCulloch's total domination of Pumlumnow ended in the third of five scheduled rounds when the veteran Thai's corner threw in the towel after a ferocious beatdown. McCulloch - who is eyeing a WBC title shot in 2023 - showcased his entire arsenal on the biggest stage of his career including high-level technique, increased power, offensive variation, great stamina and a killer instinct.
That potent skillset is the result of a fierce determination rooted in a 2014 Tamworth High science-lab accident that left him with third-degree burns and resulted in him being airlifted to hospital. He regards his ascent from that physical and mental mire - or, as he put it, "not giving up and sticking to my dreams" - as his greatest achievement.
In years to come, when he is resting his weary bones in a rocking chair, he would be devastated to know that he did not give every ounce of himself to his fight career. And while that occurring seems unlikely, he is mindful that success can breed complacency.
"That's the biggest thing for me: being hungry and keep chasing the next step."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
