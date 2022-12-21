The latest iteration of Sam Anderson was on full display in all its high-velocity glory.
A year after his last summer holidays stint with North Tamworth, the Sydney-based 17-year-old - in year 12 at St Joseph's College at Hunters Hill next year - was back playing for the Redbacks.
Now 12 months bigger, the youngest son of the Tamworth MP, Kevin Anderson, cut a strapping figure as he charged in to bowl in a one-day win over South Tamworth at No 1 Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Norths captain Adam Greentree said Anderson bowled "exceptional without luck", after the right-arm quick finished with 0-25 off his eight overs.
Anderson has been at St Joseph's since year 9, and in the school's First XI since then. His uncle, Flint Davidson, and his elder brother, Will, also went to the venerable boys school.
In between innings on Saturday, Anderson's mood was as radiant as the weather. Polite and engaging, he was clearly in his element.
Read also:
"After being away for an extended time, it's always great coming back [home]," he said in a text-message exchange with the Leader, adding: "If you have any more questions, don't hesitate [to ask]."
Two of Anderson's teammates on Saturday were Ben Chick and Harry Lewington. Anderson sleeps in the bed next to Chick at St Joseph's.
The three teens played together in the Tamworth under-12 rep team in 2016.
Post-high school, Anderson plans to remain in Sydney and study commerce at uni and play grade cricket.
"What that looks like [exactly], I'm not too sure yet," he said of his cricketing future after school.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.