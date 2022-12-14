Central North will look to finish the Country Colts on a high when they play undefeated Western in a final round one-dayer at Queanbeyan on Thursday.
After four rounds, Central North sit fifth on the ladder with two wins.
On Wednesday, Central North did well to dismiss Newcastle for 170 in the 49th over at Brad Haddin Oval, but could manage only 115 in reply.
The day three clash followed an opening round 18-run loss to North Coastal in a one-dayer, a 51-run defeat of the ACT in round two and a 20-run win over the Central Coast in round three - with both matches Twenty20s.
In the win over the ACT, North Tamworth first-grader Harry Lewington produced the best individual performance of the tournament thus far for Central North.
He took 5-11 off four overs as the ACT were dismissed for 74 in the 16th over chasing 6-125.
On Wednesday, Lewington took 2-37 off 10 overs - with seven other Central North bowlers taking a wicket each, after Newcastle won the toss and batted.
James Burke top-scored for Newcastle with 47 not out.
Central North stumbled early in their run chase, when opener Zac Craig fell for a duck.
They regrouped and got to 31, before losing their second wicket when No 3 Joseph Hancock was removed for six.
But the loss of three quick wickets, starting when No 4 Thomas Thorpe was trapped lbw for seven with the score on 46, and then the loss of three quick wickets when the score was in the 80s, derailed Central North's run chase.
Batting at No 7, Lewington top-scored with 29 not out - while opener Bernard O'Connor (23) and No 6 Thomas Porter (22) were the only other Central North batsmen to reach double figures.
Central North's clash against Western will be played at Rockley Oval. Western lead the eight-team competition with four wins.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
