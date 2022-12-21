The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: Mark Sheppard takes over as Kootingal Roosters head coach

By Zac Lowe
December 21 2022 - 5:00pm
Mark Sheppard will take the reins from his good friend and former Kootingal coach, Geoff Sharpe, in 2023. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

The older you get, the rarer it is to find 'firsts' in your life.

