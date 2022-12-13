A HOUSE has been destroyed by a suspicious fire which saw neighbours evacuated because of the intense blaze.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews, backed by the Moree Rural Fire Service (RFS), as well as police and paramedics rushed to the house on Arunga Street in Moree shortly before 3.30am on Wednesday.
Emergency services found the house well alight with the flames threatening nearby properties.
Neighbours were evacuated as a precaution and authorities determined the house was vacant and no one was inside at the time.
Fire crews quickly got to work to attack the blaze that had engulfed the home.
"Crews acted quickly utilising defensive firefighting techniques," an RFS spokesperson said.
"After some time, crews were able to fully extinguish the blaze."
The blaze destroyed the single-level, weatherboard home.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW confirmed paramedics were called as a precaution, and no one was injured in the incident.
Once the hot spots were doused the house was declared a crime scene with police now examining the circumstances surrounding it.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
