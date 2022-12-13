A HEAVY vehicle bypass is planned for the city's industrial estate.
A $5.8 million roundabout and bypass connecting Jewry Street and Wallamore Road will be the new key road for traffic heading to the Tamworth Global Gateway Park.
A roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Dampier and Jewry Street, with the new access way extending past Kingsford Smith Street and joining onto Wallamore Road.
Wallamore Road will only be accessible via the new roundabout, with a cul-de-sac to be built on the road after Kingsford Smith Street to restrict vehicle access.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said the new bypass would increase safety for road users.
"When the rail hub kicks off up there [Global Gateway Park] there will be trains going across the railway line that crosses Dampier Street," he said.
"If we have traffic going straight up there, the old way, there'll be line ups every time a train goes through, there'll be traffic jams and people will be frustrated."
The $5.8 million upgrade is part of the $20 million pot council received from the state government, for road works to service the new industrial park.
"This is the best outcome for the city and this is the best outcome for transport movement throughout our region," Cr Webb said.
The upgrade comes after the new Country Road five-leg, dual lane roundabout opened to road users in November.
The bypass is expected to be complete by mid-2023, with initial works to be away from the current Jewry Street road.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the bypass would be critical infrastructure for the city's growth and economic development.
"This particular corner here on Jewry Street has been a challenge for quite sometime," he said.
"The extension of Jewry Street out onto Wallamore Road is a very very good move.
"It will improve traffic flow, it will improve the safety of those heavy vehicles, particularly those heading out to the industrial estate."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
