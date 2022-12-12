PLANS for the proposed Organic Waste Recycling Facility on the outskirts of Tamworth have gone back to the drawing board, following community concerns.
A modified development application for the facility, slated for 284 Gidley Appleby Road, has been resubmitted to Tamworth Regional Council after 22 objections were submitted from the public.
Concerns were raised that the biofilter, which is used to filter, treat and discharge air from composting tunnels and receival sheds, would not be big enough to accommodate the amount of waste being processed at the facility.
The new plans submitted to council propose increasing the size of the biofilter by 30 per cent.
"Increasing the biofilter size and capacity is intended to improve performance and pollution control," the report says.
"This modification will not increase environmental impacts upon the site."
As part of the modified plans, a maturation pad dividing the road would be removed and an "impermeable hardstand area" installed instead.
"Modifying part of the pad to an impermeable hardstand area provides additional leachate control and complies with the intent of avoiding pollution of the soil, surface water and groundwater," the report says.
Changes have also been made to the proposed height of the composting building, staff areas and the equipment storage shed.
When the plans for the facility were first submitted, residents also kicked up a stink about the location of the plant, but this has not been modified in the new application.
The proposed site is located 15 kilometres from the CBD, with the land historically used for cropping and grazing.
Rural dwellings are within one kilometre of the proposed location.
The facility will be used to process waste from the Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) program which was trialled this year, with council receiving positive feedback from the community.
The waste will be turned into soil products suitable for landscaping and agricultural production.
In June, it was revealed the cost of building the facility had blown out to $20 million, with mayor Russell Webb calling on the state government to help foot the bill.
The modified plans will go before council at a meeting on Tuesday.
Tess Kelly
