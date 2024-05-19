60+ faces: Werris Creek Magpies' Ladies Day a visual, chilly treat

The sky was blue and the buffeting wind was polar.
That's what Mother Nature dished up for the Werris Creek Magpies' annual Ladies Day at David Taylor Park.
Staged on a day in which a polar blast lashed the east coast of Australia, a rugged up, healthy crowd descended on the ground.
Among the crowd was Nicole Constable. As she has done for decades, Nicole accompanied her husband, Dean, to the ground.
But unlike in the distant past, when Dean proudly wore the Magpies jersey, she was not cheering him on.
Dean, who won three first-grade premierships with the Magpies in the '90s, is now a spectator like his wife.
"I thought he was pretty good - he went all right," Nicole said of Dean, who was part of Werris Creek's 1996 premiership- and Clayton Cup-winning team.
(The Clayton Cup is awarded annually to the best-performed first-grade team in country NSW.)
"Absolutely," Nicole said of David Taylor Park holding special memories for her, adding that coming to home games was "just as good" despite her man no longer playing.
Dean said he was "too old" to still get itchy feet while at the footy, adding that he fulfilled his goal of retiring at age 30.
"The knees are a little bit dodgy, the back's a bit dodgy - but yeah, not too bad," said the ex-prop, who operates Werris Creek business DR & NT Constable Building Contractors.
Werris Creek hosted four matches on Saturday, May 18. The official temperature was 12 degrees, but the wind chill made it feel significantly colder.
In the league tag, the home side beat Boggabri 38-0. While in first grade, Werris Creek edged the Roos 22-20.
Magpies chairman Jason Leonard said Ladies Day was "always well supported", adding that funds raised during the happening went to Tamworth charity Serendipity.
"Yeah, a big day for us," he told the Leader.
