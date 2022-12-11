WOODCHIPS surrounding the Tamworth Regional Playground could be raked up and kicked to the kerb, if a $330,000 facelift is given the green light.
Tamworth Regional Council will consider awarding and approving a contract to replace the organic woodchips with a rubber softfall, at a closed meeting on Tuesday.
In a report submitted to council, the proposed replacement is said to help reduce significant maintenance of the play area.
Maintaining the woodchips requires two council staff to inspect, rake and clean the bark off paths and pavement for one hour-a-day, seven days-a-week.
READ ALSO:
"The transition from woodchip to rubber significantly reduces ongoing maintenance," the report says.
"The rubber surfacing also provides a much more controlled, cured and intact surface that cannot be displaced like the loose woodchip material currently on site."
The proposal for the rubber softfall comes after council's sports and recreation operational and technical staff "identified the need" during the last 18 months to replace the woodchips.
If approved, the softfall would be installed in 17 separate locations throughout the park.
The budget for the project is $330,000 with council utilising the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure fund to cover the cost.
The project has been identified as a "priority" and will be fully paid for by the funding.
Council will decide whether or not to award a tender for the design, supply and installation of the rubber softfall at a council meeting on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.