ANGIE Lee Broom has been remembered as a dedicated sister, daughter, mum and friend, who put others first, kept her word and was known for her "good heart".
The Maryland woman, 45, died on Thursday when the ute she was driving along the New England Highway crashed down an embankment into Swamp Creek at Goonoo Goonoo, south of Tamworth.
Her younger brother Chris Broom said she was delivering the ute to him at Barraba, where he was working and had car troubles.
The pair worked together for Triple J Tipper and Agi Hire - her as human resources manager and him as a boilermaker - and lived together in Maryland with her three adored staffys, Buster, Shadow and Mini.
One of their colleagues was following in another car for her to travel in back to Newcastle.
"She was very stubborn, strong minded, very dedicated to whatever cause she chose, always seeing things through to the end, always smiling, always happy," Mr Broom said.
"She was a good person and always successful with what she did. She did everything she could to be a better person and always worked hard."
Mr Broom said the pair grew up in Elermore Vale and she attended St Patrick's Primary School Wallsend, Wallsend High and later studied business management. She had one son, Brock, 22.
"She was always there for her little brother, she did everything for me and still did," he said.
"She was coming to see me [in Barraba] right or wrong, no-one was going to change her mind, that's just the sort of person she was.
"She used to make me lunch every day and if I slept in she'd be ringing me 'Get down here to work!', she was always there for me and always looked out for me. "
Mr Broom said his parents Barbara and Stephen had lived in Bingara until his dad died in January 2016.
"Ange said to Mum 'You move down here [to Edgeworth] and I'll come and see you every day' and she kept that promise, she was pretty rock solid.
"She wouldn't tell you she was going to be there and then not be there."
He said Ms Broom was the family's glue after his dad died.
"She was stronger than I thought she was, she always blew me away with what she was capable of doing... she was the one who held us all together and made sure everything was organised and stuff was happening and Mum wasn't forgotten about.
"'Keep your chin up and shoulders back and remember he wouldn't want you carrying on like an idiot'. She had morals and a good heart.
"It's what is making me stay strong now and make sure everything is right for her, because I know that's what she would have done for us.
"So we owe it to her to be that strong now and get through this bit at least."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
