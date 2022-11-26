The Northern Daily Leader
Retired pharmacist Patrick Mahony plants community vegetable patch, locals take home free vegetables

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
Updated November 27 2022 - 11:37am, first published 6:30am
Patrick Mahony's communal garden full to the brim. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Prolific pumpkin planting and a verge full of vegetables has taken root in East Tamworth, and passers by have been invited to take home a veggie or two.

