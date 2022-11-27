A TRUCK driver has fronted court for the first time, accused of causing a crash that killed a woman earlier this month.
Grahame William Matley is facing allegations he drove dangerously and occasioned the death of a 59-year-old woman near Inverell.
The 65-year-old also faces a charge of negligent driving causing death in relation to the crash.
Crash investigators charged Matley after investigations into the fatal collision on the Gwydir Highway at Elsmore, east of Inverell, on November 14.
READ ALSO:
Police allege Matley was driving dangerously about 9.45am and struck the woman, who was behind the wheel of a car. She died at the scene, about 22km out of Inverell.
He was arrested for mandatory testing and charged a day later by police.
Matley appeared on Thursday in Inverell Local Court for the first mention of the charges, and was not required to enter pleas to the allegations.
Magistrate Catherine Samuels ordered police to compile a brief of evidence and serve it on the defence before the case returns to court in February.
Matley has been on bail since his arrest, and Ms Samuels ordered in court for his conditions to continue until the next mention of the case.
Matley has been excused from attending court on the next occasion.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.