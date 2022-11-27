The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Grahame William Matley fronts court for the first time, accused of causing fatal crash on Gwydir Highway on November 14

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
November 27 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grahame William Matley appeared in court for the first time facing two charges. Picture from file

A TRUCK driver has fronted court for the first time, accused of causing a crash that killed a woman earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.