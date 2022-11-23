The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Truck driver escapes burning wreckage after crash on Manilla Road at Hallsville, just out of Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:24pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FIRE crews have managed to save a load of firewood from going up in smoke after a truck exploded on the edge of Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.