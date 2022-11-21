A TEENAGER has been refused bail, accused of a break-in a town that's been cut off by floodwaters.
The 15-year-old boy spent the night in police custody after Oxley police homed in on him at a Wee Waa home late on Sunday afternoon.
Officers also seized a mobile phone which will be forensically combed for clues as part of a police probe into "a recent crime spate" in the town.
Officers have been investigating property crime in the town, that's been surrounded by floodwaters.
Police were called to Rose Street on November 18 after a break-in saw two cars stolen from the home. The Mercedes Benz and Toyota Prado were later found dumped at the town's showground off Maitland Street.
It follows a break-in at a Cormie Avenue home earlier this month where a handbag, wallet and keys were reported stolen.
The 15-year-old is facing charges of aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence while people are home; be carried in a stolen car that's been taken without consent of owner; larceny; and hinder or resist police.
"Enquiries are continuing in relation to some suspected co-offenders we believe are involved," an Oxley police spokesperson said.
"Investigations into the current spate of offending and property crime in the Wee Waa and Narrabri areas are continuing."
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
