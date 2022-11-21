The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

15-year-old boy charged by Oxley police with break-and-enter offences in Wee Waa

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 21 2022 - 8:44pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley police said investigations are continuing into the break-in offences. Picture from file

A TEENAGER has been refused bail, accused of a break-in a town that's been cut off by floodwaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.