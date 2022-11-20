The Northern Daily Leader
Baby airlifted from Wee Waa to Tamworth hospital suffering pneumonia

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 20 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 12:45pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) on its mission from Wee Waa to Tamworth on Saturday afternoon. Picture supplied by WRHS

A BABY suffering from pneumonia has been airlifted out of the flooded Wee Waa area after she needed urgent specialist treatment.

