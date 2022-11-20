A BABY suffering from pneumonia has been airlifted out of the flooded Wee Waa area after she needed urgent specialist treatment.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked from Tamworth to Wee Waa with a critical care medical team on board after a baby girl needed urgent care on Saturday afternoon.
Just after 4pm, the crew arrived at Wee Waa hospital - which is isolated after major flooding surrounded the town - to treat the girl.
The doctor and paramedic on board assessed the baby girl, who was suffering from pneumonia. She was stabilised at the scene.
READ ALSO:
The baby, along with her mother, were airlifted to Tamworth hospital for specialist medical treatment.
The little girl was listed in a stable condition.
Major flooding continues to isolate the Wee Waa area after the Namoi River peaked at the Glencoe gauge at 7.15m on Saturday morning.
The river was 6.96m and slowly falling on Sunday afternoon with major flooding.
The emergency airlift came after an earlier mission to Lue, east of Mudgee on Saturday.
The chopper was tasked about 11.30am after reports of a serious motocross bike accident.
The chopper's critical care medical team including a doctor and paramedic treated a 19-year-old man for serious injuries at the scene.
A spokesperson said the teen suffered serious leg and pelvic fractures as well as abdominal injuries after falling from his bike.
He was stabilised at the scene and flown to Westmead Hospital in Sydney for emergency treatment.
He was listed in a serious but stable condition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.