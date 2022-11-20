Overflowing taxes could make people think twice before choosing a schooner at the bar this silly season, New England Brewing Co said.
Australia ranks fourth in the list of countries coughing up the most in beer taxes, behind Norway, Japan and Finland.
The main issue for New England Brewing Co owner Ben Rylands is that the price of beer keeps rising in comparison to other alcoholic beverages.
"It's not that brewers don't want to pay, or don't think they should pay excise tax," he said.
"It's that our products are at a disadvantage compared to wine and some spirits."
This August saw the greatest rise on the beer tax in more than 30 years.
Based on the upward movement of the consumer price index, which measures the change in costs of fixed goods over time, how much tax is slapped on a beer is rejigged twice a year.
Excise rates vary among alcohol products. Dollars are taxed per litre of alcohol content for beer and spirits, but also according to the type of beverage, size and strength.
Rates can be adjusted to raise revenue, reduce social costs of alcohol consumption, political compromises, and industry protection.
Wine is not taxed in dollars per litre, instead the Wine Equalisation Tax is imposed on 29% of its wholesale value, followed by GST.
Mr Rylands said wine is "way too cheap".
"One of the main reasons it hasn't been tackled is because wine producers are essentially farmers," he said.
"And they're looked after pretty well in Canberra."
Beer is also taxed at different rates based on whether it is low-strength, mid-strength or full-strength, draught, packaged, or non-commercial beer.
Unique to beer, the first 1.15 per cent of alcohol is excise-free to encourage the consumption of lower alcohol pints.
Mr Rylands said the alcohol lobby uses the social cost of alcohol abuse to explain the heavy price on beer.
People who want to have just the one craft-brewed, high alcohol beer every night are the ones who suffer, he said.
"People want to drink different products," Mr Rylands said.
Potential beer drinkers pick up spirits and mixers instead of going to the pub, he said.
"Having that schooner of beer is much healthier than coke and rum," he said. "You don't have to be a food scientist to figure that out."
