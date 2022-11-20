The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Woman fined after being rescued from floodwaters on Culgoora Road at Wee Waa after ignoring road closed sign

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 20 2022 - 5:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The swollen Namoi River has been making its way past Gunnedah and Boggabri through to Wee Waa and downstream over the past week. Picture supplied by NSW SES

A WOMAN has been fined almost $300 and had to be rescued from floodwaters after driving through a flooded road near Wee Waa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.