A WOMAN has been fined almost $300 and had to be rescued from floodwaters after driving through a flooded road near Wee Waa.
Police said the 57-year-old deliberately drove around road closed signs on Culgoora Road on Friday night.
Officers said the road had been closed after the swollen Namoi River - which has seen major flooding around Wee Waa - had swallowed the roadway.
The woman became trapped when floodwater surrounded her car about 8pm.
The woman alerted triple zero and called for help.
Police, along with the NSW State Emergency Service (SES), deployed crews to rescue her and managed to pull the vehicle from the water with specialist equipment.
No one was injured in the rescue but police said the woman was slapped with a fine for disobeying a road access sign.
The penalty includes a $272 fine and two demerit points.
Major flooding continues to isolate the Wee Waa area after the Namoi River peaked at the Glencoe gauge at 7.15m on Saturday morning.
The river was 6.96m and slowly falling on Sunday afternoon with major flooding.
Police said all roads into the town are expected to remain closed for several more days.
Officers are urging locals and visitors to stay out of floodwater, warning motorists it could turn deadly at any moment.
"Those who drive into floodwaters put their own lives at risk, as well as the lives of the emergency services who respond to assist them," Regional Emergency Operations Controller Superintendent Danny Sullivan said.
"The current emergency situation is dangerous enough for everyone, we don't need the added danger of entering flood waters to rescue people who have decided to take a risk.
"The road closure signs are put in place for a reason, to protect the community; anyone intent on ignoring the signs and driving into flood waters can expect to be fined."
