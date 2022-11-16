The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Daniel John Sams' bail revoked in Tamworth court after pleading guilty to hit-and-run on Manilla Road in January

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man had his bail revoked in Tamworth court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the charges against him. File picture

EMOTIONAL scenes broke out in a Tamworth court when a man was taken into custody after admitting to a hit-and-run which left a man in a coma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.