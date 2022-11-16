POLICE are hunting several juveniles who they suspect fled from a stolen car that crashed into a power pole in Tamworth in the early hours of this morning.
About 1am on Wednesday, police were called to numerous break and enters across Oxley Vale, East Tamworth, South Tamworth and Calala.
Several residents reported being broken into or disturbing offenders inside their homes overnight.
About the same time, police initiated a pursuit of a stolen Mazda CX5 in Tamworth when it failed to stop for officers.
The chase was quickly abandoned by officers because of the dangerous manner of driving of the Mazda.
The Mazda was then found dumped in West Tamworth.
Police then initiated a pursuit of a Toyota Kluger which was also reported stolen. The driver took off with the occupants inside and officers gave chase, but police were forced to pull the pin on the chase and terminated the pursuit for safety concerns.
About 2.30am, officers deployed road spikes to stop the vehicle in Robert Street, east of Garden Street, in West Tamworth.
The spikes hit the vehicle which then collided with a power pole and a tree. The occupants in the Kluger ran from the scene.
A crime scene was set up and police have seized the car as part of their investigation. Several homes have also been declared crime scenes and combed for clues as police piece together the crime spree.
Operation Mongoose is leading the investigation into the offending across Tamworth and investigations are continuing, NSW Police confirmed.
Operation Mongoose has seen more police deployed after hours across Tamworth and Gunnedah to battle a property crime wave. The operation involves specialist police including detectives, the proactive crime team, highway officers and general duties police.
