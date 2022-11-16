The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Break-ins across Oxley Vale, East Tamworth, Calala, South Tamworth as stolen car hits Robert Street power pole

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 16 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The power pole had to be replaced after the stolen car smashed into it on Robert Street, Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

POLICE are hunting several juveniles who they suspect fled from a stolen car that crashed into a power pole in Tamworth in the early hours of this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.