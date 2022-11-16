PROSECUTORS will consider which charges to push ahead with against a man accused of wielding a machete on an alleged wild carjacking rampage.
Matthew John Riley did not appear in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday when his case was adjourned to the new year.
Police have been compiling evidence against the 32-year-old Wellington man and the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, will now work on confirming which charges it will lock in.
READ ALSO:
Riley has been behind bars since his dramatic arrest at a Willow Tree truck stop on the New England Highway, south of Tamworth, on July 13.
He made no application for bail on Wednesday and magistrate Julie Soars formally refused it.
Riley has not had to enter please to more than a dozen charges levelled against him, including aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed; and attempted aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed; and more.
The charges stem from a dangerous incident which allegedly unfolded across hundreds of kilometres in the hours before his arrest.
He is accused of stealing petrol from Dunedoo and Denman then speeding along at 140km per hour.
A police chase was sparked but had to be called off.
Riley allegedly forced a man and his teenage son out of a sedan with a machete before trying to start it himself on the New England Highway at Murrurundi.
The police case is he then failed to carjack a van and a four-wheel-drive, threatening both drivers with a machete.
Several police resources were deployed from Tamworth.
The highway was closed while Riley was arrested.
Separate local court charges against Riley were adjourned to later this month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.