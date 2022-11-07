The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Operation Art has brought together schoolchildren at the Tamworth Regional Gallery to paint art for sick kids

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
November 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local kids giving a splash of colour to hospital wards for sick kids

Creative schoolchildren are helping splash a dash of colour on the walls of the Westmead Children's Hospital and Tamworth hospital, by creating their own art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.