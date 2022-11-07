Local kids giving a splash of colour to hospital wards for sick kids

Creative schoolchildren are helping splash a dash of colour on the walls of the Westmead Children's Hospital and Tamworth hospital, by creating their own art.
It's all part of a program known as Operation Art, which has been run out of the Tamworth Regional Gallery amongst other regional art communities.
Art tutor for the Operation Art Program Trevor MacDonald, said it's about making a very institutional space look warmer and more inviting to children.
"There's lots and lots of corridors at the Westmead Children's Hospital and usually has that stark institutional white," he said.
"So we try to soften it up and brighten it up with works.
"And there's a range of works. They go from kindy to year 10, year 11. So it captures a range of ages so the kids that are there [in hospital] will be able to find something that matches their range."
The program brings kids in from school for a full day art workshop in a collaboration between Westmead Children's Hospital and the Department of Education.
Showing her support for the partnership, general manager of the Peel sector of the Hunter New England Health District Yvonne Patricks viewed some of the artworks on Monday.
Commenting on the artworks she said they'll add a bit more positivity to the wards.
"They'll bring great joy to the selected works and they're from local children as well," she said.
"And they'll brighten up the day not just of our staff, but of the patients.
"The fact that these were painted by children and by local children, that will mean a lot to people."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
