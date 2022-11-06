MEMORIES and mates were made when dozens of utes parked up for a show in Tamworth on Saturday.
More than 40 vehicles were on display and ranged from modern to vintage, street to four-wheel-drive.
It's the first time the event has been able to run since COVID-19 hit.
It was held in memory of Stevie 'T-Bone' Russell, a lover of both bull riding and utes.
Organiser Jessy Walmsley told the Leader it was a successful day and there were lots of passionate people walking around the show having a good time.
"We had a wide variety of different models," she said.
READ ALSO:
The show looked a little different this year with some regulars rocking up with utes they had bought since the 2019 event.
Ms Walmsley said it was good to catch up with everyone again after a tough couple of years.
"Surprisingly, a lot of people had changed cars since last time," Ms Walmsley said.
"We saw a lot of faces that we hadn't seen in years."
Lane Pittman performed for the crowd.
The 2022 show was the fourth time the event has run in Tamworth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.