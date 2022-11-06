A MAGISTRATE has warned gel blasters are prohibited for a reason and there are reports they're being using in "potential armed holdups" across Tamworth.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the firearms were "so realistic" that ordinary citizens wouldn't be able to tell the difference if they were pointed at them.
She made the comments in Tamworth Local Court in sentencing Justin John Taylor, after police discovered an illegal gel blaster gun in Matthews Street in West Tamworth.
The 38-year-old appeared unrepresented in court and pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited firearm, and not keeping a firearm safely after an incident on the afternoon of June 11.
Ms Soars said although it was a gel blaster "it is a prohibited firearm" and was "found when police were there for something else". The court heard the offence carries up to 14 years' imprisonment.
Taylor told the court he "thought it was just a toy gun".
Ms Soars said people needed to be "aware in Tamworth" that gel blasters were illegal and could be used in other offending.
"Potentially armed holdups, offences involving citizens because they're so realistic," she told the court.
"One of the reasons they're classed as unauthorised."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom conceded no one came into contact with the gun and "it wasn't down the street, or brandished".
She said Taylor claimed he purchased it over the Queensland border in Texas.
"In Texas they're legal," she said.
Taylor said he was in Tamworth now working and living out of town, but was looking to go "back up to Queensland to work".
Ms Soars accepted that "it was found inadvertently" and placed Taylor on a 15-month non-conviction good behaviour order.
"You've had a wake up call about this," she said.
"That is a serious matter.
"These items can still be a problem in Tamworth."
Taylor must stay out of trouble and must not possess any firearms or unauthorised weapons for the duration of the order.
According to the police facts, officers attended a home in Matthews Street about 2.40pm on June 11 in relation to a domestic violence incident.
Upon police arrival, the accused's ex-partner told police Taylor had firearms in the garage.
Police observed the accused standing in the garage at the rear of the house.
When asked about the firearm, the "accused told police it was a toy" and he purchased it a year ago from a friend.
Officers said Taylor claimed it was "decominssioned before he purchased it".
"The accused was willing and compliant with police stating he was more than happy to surrender if it was not meant to be in possession of it," facts state.
"Police determined that the alleged paint ball gun was a gel blaster due to its characteristics and remnants of gel balls inside of the barrel."
