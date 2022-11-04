ONE TEENAGER is behind bars and another has been bailed on strict conditions after cash and a car were allegedly stolen from Tamworth.
Dempsey Nicholls, 19, and Connor Cloake, 18, fronted Tamworth Local Court on Friday after they were arrested on separate Tamworth streets early on Thursday morning.
The two young men face 16 property crime allegations between them, with seven levelled against Nicholls and nine against Cloake.
Nicholls will remain in custody after he was refused bail.
Cloake was released but was warned he must strictly comply with his bail conditions, including not to leave home unless with a specific person or for set appointments.
Oxley police were called to Hillvue on Thursday and launched an investigation into reported property crime in the area.
Officers were told a Toyota Corolla had been stolen from Boulevard Place under the cover of darkness between about 10pm Wednesday and 7:30am the next morning.
Cash was also allegedly taken from another car parked on the same street.
The police case is that CCTV reveals two people attempting to enter cars as well as a home on the nearby Bandalong Street at about 3am on Thursday.
Nicholls was arrested on Hillvue Road in West Tamworth about 6:30am that morning and Cloake was caught on Susanne Street in South Tamworth.
They were both taken to Tamworth Police Station and spent the night behind bars ahead of their court appearance on Friday.
Neither teenager has been charged with stealing the Toyota Corolla. Cloake faces an allegation of joyriding in a car taken without consent.
The cases were adjourned.
Oxley police investigations into alleged property crime in the area are ongoing and anyone with information should contact the station or Crime Stoppers.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
