Dempsey Nicholls and Connor Cloake face Tamworth property crime charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
The two teenagers fronted court on Friday. File picture

ONE TEENAGER is behind bars and another has been bailed on strict conditions after cash and a car were allegedly stolen from Tamworth.

