A BULLET was allegedly fired at police as specialist tactical officers and negotiators surrounded a home for almost 12 hours on Wednesday.
Police went to a house on Railway Street in Binnaway, near Coonabarabran, just before 9am to speak with a resident but he allegedly refused to leave the home and threatened officers.
Local police set up a perimeter around the home and were backed up by specialist tactical officers and negotiators as an operation was launched.
Almost 12 hours later at about 8pm, a 58-year-old man allegedly fired a gun towards police, hitting a shield.
He was arrested a short time later.
Police established a crime scene and raided the home.
A search allegedly uncovered firearms and ammunition, among other items, which were seized and will undergo forensic examination.
The 58-year-old man was assessed by paramedics at the scene and was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He had 11 charges levelled against him stemming from the lengthy operation, including discharging a firearm with the intent to resist arrest; firing a firearm in a manner likely to injure a person or property; and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
He also faces allegations of using an unauthorised prohibited firearm; possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm; possessing ammunition without authority; intimidating a police officer; stalking or intimidating; and using a carriage service to threaten serious harm.
He was refused bail by police and spent the night behind bars.
He fronted Dubbo Local Court on Thursday.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
