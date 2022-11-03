The Northern Daily Leader
Man, 58, charged with shooting at police near Coonabarabran

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
November 3 2022 - 1:30pm
Police were at the scene for almost 12 hours. File picture

A BULLET was allegedly fired at police as specialist tactical officers and negotiators surrounded a home for almost 12 hours on Wednesday.

