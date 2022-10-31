The Northern Daily Leader
Logan Rodney Harris admits to punching man at a Tamworth hotel while off-duty as a police officer

By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:58am, first published October 31 2022 - 6:30pm
Logan Rodney Harris has pleaded guilty to common assault after an incident while he was off-duty in Tamworth in April. Picture from ACM file

A OFF-DUTY police officer who was visiting Tamworth has admitted to a drunken assault at a local pub, claiming he was called a "black bastard".

