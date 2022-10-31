A OFF-DUTY police officer who was visiting Tamworth has admitted to a drunken assault at a local pub, claiming he was called a "black bastard".
Logan Rodney Harris appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, flanked by his solicitor Robert Mulley.
He pleaded guilty to common assault before solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Elodie Somerville withdrew the more serious charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The charge stems from an alcohol fuelled punch-up at a licensed venue in Tamworth on the night of April 3, when Harris was not in uniform.
Mr Mulley said Harris was an Indigenous man and there was "some question of racial hate".
"Obviously there was alcohol involved in this incident," Mr Mulley told the court.
READ ALSO:
Mr Mulley asked for a non-conviction order and said his client was called "a black bastard". He said Harris was "knocked out" by the two punches he got back.
The court heard Harris was a 28-year-old married father who grew up in the Tamworth area.
Magistrate Julie Soars was told Harris was "from a different command, hours away" and was not a local serving police officer.
The court heard the victim and accused had known each other for more than 12 years, and the fight stemmed from a pig hunting dispute about "gaining access" to a property in Quirindi that Harris had family connections to.
Mr Mulley said the victim was denied access to the property and "there was a grudge that was there".
Ms Somerville said a conviction must be recorded for assault.
"The assault was unprovoked," she submitted, arguing he "invited other patrons" to watch "what he was about to do ... which shows some intention".
She said Harris used a closed fist that left soreness to the victim's eye and cheek area for three days, which went to "the force" that was used.
"That was incredibly dangerous," she said.
"[It was] alcohol fuelled violence and it was unprovoked.
"This is a police officer, and somebody who is tasked with the important role of protecting the community".
But Ms Soars reserved her judgement, acknowledging Harris was off-duty.
"His client was called a black bastard, which is a racial slur," she said.
"It's not appropriate to take matters into his own hands," Ms Somerville replied, acknowledging the racial slur was not part of the facts before the court.
When asked to give sworn evidence in court, Mr Mulley said his client "just doesn't want to give evidence" on the matter.
Mr Mulley said Harris "wishes to say sorry", and that "he wishes this never happened".
He said Harris had "learnt his lesson" and will not drink excessive amounts of alcohol in public places, because the sentencing had a double jeopardy effect in that he "has to face any departmental things that may happen" as a result of the court outcome.
The court heard it was a staff member at the hotel that notified police of the assault, before an internal investigation culminated in charges.
Ms Soars said Harris would be given a 25 per cent discount for this plea at the first opportunity.
The case will return to court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.