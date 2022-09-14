A POLICEMAN is set to front court next month accused of assault while off-duty in Tamworth.
The Leader can reveal the 28-year-old male constable was off-duty when he's alleged to have assaulted another person at bar earlier this year.
The policeman is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as common assault.
The allegations stem from an incident investigators allege occurred at a licensed venue in the city on April 3, but police are remaining tightlipped on the details until it goes to court.
Police have confirmed the accused is a male constable but have not revealed where he is stationed, and after questions from the Leader, confirmed the charges were related to an off-duty incident.
The male constable's employment status is under review, a spokesperson told the Leader.
After lengthy investigations by senior police, the officer has been given a court attendance notice to answer the charges in court next month.
The police officer will front Tamworth Local Court in late-October.
The incident was investigated by senior police from the Western Region, and culminated in the charges this month.
