Policeman, aged 28, accused of assault while off-duty at bar in Tamworth | UPDATE

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 14 2022 - 6:58am, first published 5:30am
The constable is set to front Tamworth Local Court next month. Picture from file

A POLICEMAN is set to front court next month accused of assault while off-duty in Tamworth.

