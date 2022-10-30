The Northern Daily Leader
Glen David Jordan, Anthony Alchin, 35, and Sean David Condon admit to drug supply in Tamworth | Strike Force Burtenshaw

October 30 2022 - 6:30pm
The trio all appeared in Tamworth Local Court and pleaded guilty.

THREE men at the centre of a drug dealing ring in Tamworth have pleaded guilty including the ringleader, as well as another caught supplying on his own CCTV cameras.

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

