THREE men at the centre of a drug dealing ring in Tamworth have pleaded guilty including the ringleader, as well as another caught supplying on his own CCTV cameras.
Glen David Jordan remains behind bars after admitting to supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, possessing an unauthorised firearm, and kidnapping.
It's the police case that Jordan was the ringleader of the group in Tamworth which was exposed by a secret police operation, code-named Strike Force Burtenshaw.
Co-accused Anthony Alchin, 35, from West Tamworth, and 44-year-old Sean David Condon from Kootingal remain on bail after admitting to ice and cannabis supply offences.
Detectives allege Jordan "was a regular upline supplier" to Alchin who then dealt "the drugs in the community".
Alchin installed CCTV at a home in Susanne Street where "many of the supplies were captured on that CCTV, later seized by police."
"This CCTV also depicted the offender [Alchin] and other persons smoking methylamphetamine," agreed facts tendered in Tamworth Local Court state.
"People visted this address at times during the day and night to source methylamphetamine and cannabis from the offender."
Police have evidence from the CCTV and surveillance to show "sometimes up to 20 people would visit the premises to purchase drugs".
"Between May 2021 and the arrest of the offender [Alchin] in late-August 2021, persons attended his premises to be supplied with drugs on an almost daily basis," facts state.
Alchin supplied or offered or sourced to supply a total of 172.8g of methylamphetamine across a "combination of 25 seperate supplies" across the three months.
He also supplied or offered to supply 82g of cannabis on 10 occasions over the same time period.
Alchin, who was flanked by his partner and solicitor in court, remains on bail after his lawyer successfully argued he shouldn't be detained in custody.
DPP solicitor Max Dixon filed a detention application to have him refused bail after his guilty pleas.
Alchin's defence argued he had "been on bail for over a year, and he's not a flight risk, he's attended court".
Magistrate Julie Soars said the offences "while of course extremely serious, drug supply is of real concern to the Tamworth community ...[but] it cannot be said there is no other sentencing option".
She said she wasn't satisfied that he would be jailed and ordered bail to continue until he fronts the district court in November.
Condon also appeared in court and pleaded guilty before some of his other offences were withdrawn.
Condon admitted to supplying methylamphetamine between June and July last year in Tamworth, as well as possessing a .303 calibre bolt action rifle around the same time.
Condon, who was living in Westdale at the time of the offending, supplied or took part in the dealing of 6.95g of ice on five occasions.
He will appear in the local court for sentencing in December after Ms Soars ordered a background sentencing report.
Jordan's charges of supplying and possessing drugs will be taken into account in sentencing.
He was refused bail in court and will remain in custody ahead of an arraignment in the district court in November.
Alchin was first stopped by police in mid-July last year, and found with 1.573g of ice and $1980 in cash, but he didn't stop there.
He continued supplying for another month before police raided his home on August 27, last year.
There they found ice, cannabis, an ice pipe, MSM cutting agent, numerous resealable bags, digital scales, as well as $2730 in cash - all offences which will be taken into account in sentencing.
Police facts state Alchin is unemployed and on Centrelink benefits and told police he smokes ice and cannabis daily, and had been smoking cannabis since he was a teenager.
Less than two months later, police raided his home again and "during the search the drug supply area previously in the laundry of the house was reestablished".
"[Police] seized numerous empty plastic resealable bags, digital scales, 42g of cannabis leaf," police facts state.
According to the agreed facts before the court, Strike Force Burtenshaw was setup by Oxley police to home in on those dealing drugs across Tamworth
Condon had a .243 winchester bolt action rifle in his name that was meant to be stored at a Manilla home, but came into possession of the new .303 firearm in May or June last year, and he discussed with his co-accused "how much the firearm may be worth".
On July 8, last year, police raided a Carinya Street property in Manilla but the registered gun was no where to be found.
The same day police raided a Kootingal home where police uncovered Condon's .243 calibre firearm was found in an unlocked carry case under the bed.
More co-accused remain before the court.
