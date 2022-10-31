A WOMAN has been denied bail in court for shoplifting after she stole more than $1100 worth of goods across the Tamworth CBD.
Stephanie Rachel Glynn became visibly upset and put her head in her hands in the police cells as she was refused bail for the first time in Tamworth Local Court.
Magistrate Julie Soars acknowledged it would be the 27-year-old's first time in custody, and she had a limited record but said "given the build up of matters ... I will be refusing her bail".
The court heard Glynn had 31 "charges that are Cessnock-related".
Ms Soars said she was "being sought on an arrest warrant in respect of those matters".
She pleaded guilty to five counts of larceny in Tamworth.
According to police facts, Glynn stole more than $207 from Bed Bath and Table; a $329 two-way radio from JB-Hifi; $201 in goods from Target Tamworth; $312 worth of items from Kmart Tamworth; and $90 worth of Calvin Klein and White Diamond colognes from Chemist Warehouse.
The offending spree occurred between 10am and 12.15pm on October 23, and totalled $1139.95.
She was captured on the night of October 25 hiding from police under a house in Susanne Street in West Tamworth.
In her bail bid, Glynn's solicitor submitted Glynn had the support of family, who were in court, and could live under "basic house arrest" conditions to be supervised by her family.
The defence said Glynn's "toxic relationship" with her co-accused had ended when he was taken into custody in August, and "she has not used drugs since".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said "ultimately bail is opposed" given the quantity of offences alleged to have been committed.
"There's quite a spate of offending alleged," Ms Soars said, examining the papers.
Ms Soars ordered a full background report into Glynn be prepared ahead of sentencing in December.
"At the time of arrest Glynn had an outstanding arrest warrant for a number of serious and similar offences. Glynn has been actively avoiding police, and has been offending relentingly over the course of several months causing financial trauma to a number of people and businesses," police facts tendered in court state.
Glynn was followed by staff out of Bed Bath and Table in Tamworth on October 23 at 11.55am after they suspected she had stolen items.
A security guard and off duty police officer intervened outside the store to help.
According to police facts, Glynn started crying when told police were coming, and then kicked off her shoes and ran onto Peel Street, leaving a large trolley of items.
Glynn was chased to Bicentennial Park, and police were called and searched the area, but she could not be found.
When examining the trolley of goods, "police observed items that had identifiable tags and logos leading to the belief they had been stolen from other locations."
"All reviewed CCTV so far depicts the accused taking the above mentioned items and leaving the store without paying for them," police facts state.
"There is also CCTV of the confrontation between the accused, security and off-duty police and subsequent foot pursuit".
After investigations into the matter, police tracked Glynn to a Susanne Street home about 7.30pm, on October 25.
Police were speaking with the occupier of the address "when they were informed by other police that a female matching the description of the accused was observed to jump out a rear window of the address."
She was found hiding under the house and arrested.
According to police, all of the stolen property was recovered, except the White Diamond cologne.
