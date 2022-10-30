A TEENAGE girl has suffered serious injuries in an ATV rollover near Tamworth.
Three females were riding in the ATV on the property at Bective on Saturday afternoon when they lost control and rolled down an embankment.
The crash pinned the 14-year-old girl under the vehicle, while two other females suffered minor injuries.
Ambulance paramedics, rescue crews, Fire and Rescue NSW and police were deployed to the scene about 4pm, which occurred on private property.
Crews worked to release the teenage girl from under the wreckage.
She suffered serious abdominal injuries in the crash but police said they were "not considered life-threatening".
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked from Tamworth and the critical care team on board assessed the patient and stabilised her at the scene.
She was then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for emergency treatment. She was in a serious condition.
Oxley Inspector Kylie Chinnery said the circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.
"Investigations are still continuing," she said.
"Two other people in the ATV were not seriously injured, but they were taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution."
