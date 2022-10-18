A TEENAGER has been charged, accused of robbery in company after a man was held up by offenders armed with a knife and tomahawk.
Detectives have been investigating the armed hold-up of a 54-year-old man who had stopped at a service station in Boggabilla on October 7.
New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said the 54-year-old man was at the back of the service station for a rest, after travelling to NSW.
"He had stopped and was taking a rest after travelling from Queensland," he told the Leader.
"He was woken by three males who made demands for money.
"Police will allege one of the offenders was armed with a tomahawk, and another with a knife."
Police will allege the trio demanded the man's personal goods.
"The victim complied and handed over his licence and personal property," Detective Chapman said.
Detective Chapman said the offenders fled and Moree detectives were alerted and launched an investigation.
Investigators then got the breakthrough they needed just a few days ago.
"A 17-year-old male was arrested in Boggabilla and later charged with robbery in company," he said.
"Investigations are continuing into the identity of the other offenders."
Detective Chapman said the breakthrough came "after information from the community and that has assisted greatly in the investigation".
