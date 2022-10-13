AN ELDERLY man has suffered multiple serious injuries after a tractor accident on a farm.
The 72-year-old is being treated in hospital in a serious condition after the accident on a property off Pinkett Road at Kookabookra, north east of Guyra.
A triple zero call about 4pm on Wednesday saw ambulance paramedics deployed to the farm to find the man with injuries to his arms, chest and legs.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said the man also suffered pelvic injuries in the accident.
Due to the nature of the man's injuries, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked from Tamworth. The chopper's critical care medical team worked to stabilise the man at the scene.
He was then flown straight to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle and was listed in a serious but stable condition.
Meanwhile, the chopper was also tasked to Wee Waa for a sick woman who was stranded in the town by floodwaters.
The Westpac helicopter received the call out in the early hours of Thursday to a 21-year-old woman.
The chopper landed at Wee Waa hospital and the critical care team assessed the patient before preparing her for the flight.
She was then flown to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment after suffering from a serious medical condition.
The woman was listed in a stable condition on Thursday.
