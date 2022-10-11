The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah's Sarah Woodford gains 'strong insight' into challenges facing rural health services

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:25am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Woodford said not putting pressure on rural medical students was key in helping to fix workforce shortages. Picture by Peter Hardin

TAKING the pressure off rural students studying medicine to return to the regions to practice as doctors could be key in attracting more health professionals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.