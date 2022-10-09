A new suburb slated for the south of Tamworth could house thousands more people than originally planned, if councillors sign off on a recommendation this week.
Rodeo Drive will be opened for through traffic to thousands of new residents of the proposed Arcadia Estate, as part of the plan.
A report recommending expanding the Arcadia Estate from a maximum of 1,670 to as many as 2,350 dwellings will go before council this week at Tuesday night's meeting.
It recommends amending the Tamworth Regional Local Environmental Plan (LEP) to increase the density of the new suburb to a maximum of 10 dwellings per hectare.
The estate, to be built on the southern side of town near Warwick and Bylong roads, and off Burgmanns Lane, would have more homes but wouldn't increase in geographic area.
According to council planner Mitchell Gillogly, council should amend the LEP to permit more intense development in order to "facilitate the effective use of the land by promoting housing diversity, high quality urban design, green spaces and adequate commercial facilities to meet the demands of future residents".
READ ALSO:
The more dense suburb would better align with council's Blueprint 100 plan, according to the report.
"The current zoning and minimum lot size regimes do not enable the most effective use of the land given that Arcadia is one of the key future residential release areas of Tamworth," his report reads.
The plan would turn the currently dead-end street of Rodeo Drive into a connecting road for thousands of new residents.
Though the road has been slated to serve as the estate's connecting road since 2017, Mr Gillogly conceded that "an increase in traffic volumes attributed to Arcadia is expected" as a result of the additional planned homes.
The road would not get a footpath or cyclepath as a result of the additional traffic because of drainage works when it was built.
"Due to the current formation of Rodeo Drive that includes open drainage channels, a cyclepath/walkway is unable to be accommodated either along the edge of the road or within a designated footpath area," the report reads.
The report will go before Tamworth councillors at their bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The suburb would be home to as many as 5000 people, plus a commercial centre, a supermarket, and specialty retail, food and drink premises.
The expansion plans were put on public exhibition in early 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.