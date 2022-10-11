BLACKVILLE Arts and Market Day is off to the races once again - bringing the community back together after two years of false starts.
It's the farming community's spirit that sets these markets apart, event committee president Eleanor Pengilley said.
"Blackville is a tiny little village that has a school and a hall and a couple of houses - and that's kind of it," she said.
"With COVID and all of those things, the farming community hasn't had a huge chance to all get together."
That's all set to change this weekend.
Ms Pengilley anticipates the last two years of cancellations, and flooding, will keep numbers from reaching their previous heights.
In 2019 the village of 120 grew to 900 for the day, as visitors from Quirindi, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Scone, Dubbo, the Hunter Valley and Newcastle poured in.
Nearly $10,000 was raised for Blackville Public School and another organisation.
This year funds will go towards Tamworth Family Support Service (TFSS) and the school.
TFSS will use the funds to support women and their children living in the women's refuge, or who have recently left.
The event itself is a recipient of a $5,000 grant from the GrainCorp Community Foundation, going towards entertaining the kids.
Balloon sculpting, bubble blowing and lawn games will all be free, as well as an unlimited supply of fairy floss.
The market will be held on Sunday, October 16, from 10am to 4pm.
