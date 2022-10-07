The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth man Blake Jylah Craig sentenced for firearm offences after car stop in Muswellbrook

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
October 7 2022 - 11:00pm
A TAMWORTH man will have to pay hundreds of dollars in fines and be on his best behaviour after police seized a replica pistol and other weapons during a vehicle stop.

