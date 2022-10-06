A MAN as well as a 13-year-old boy have been arrested, accused of being involved in Tamworth property crime offences as police continue their crackdown on the "latest surge".
A 13-year-old was arrested near Burdekin Place in Westdale shortly after 4am on Thursday.
Police had been called to a home after reports a number of people were in the front yard of a home. Officers swooped on the boy who was taken to Tamworth Police Station.
He's facing charges of trespassing, and two counts of being carried in a stolen car.
The boy was granted conditional bail to front Tamworth Children's Court later this month.
Meanwhile, Donald Sullivan - who lives in Tamworth - was arrested in a coordinated operation in Dubbo by police from the Western Region.
He's been formally refused bail on multiple charges including break-and-enter; assault and intimidation matters.
READ ALSO:
Sullivan pleaded not guilty to being carried in a stolen car; passenger not disclose the identity of the driver; trespassing; possessing housebreaking implements; and committing a Section 114 offence with previous convictions.
He's also pleaded not guilty to being armed with intent; assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others.
In Dubbo Local Court, Sullivan made no application for bail and it was refused by Magistrate Greg Grogin, who ordered Sullivan to remain in custody while police compile the briefs of evidence.
Sullivan will reappear in court again in November.
It comes as police crackdown on the latest surge in property offending across Tamworth.
Earlier this week, the Leader revealed 18-year-old Malaki Sullivan had been refused bail, accused of a string of offences across Tamworth.
Oxley Superintendent Kylie Endemi told the Leader police are working around the clock to drive down the current spate of offending, and the arrests this week showed breakthroughs.
"We have strategies in place, and we are working very hard on this latest surge," she said.
"Not one day goes by that we are not driven.
"I implore on the community, to stand with police to stamp out this, we have always worked hard in the crime environment and we won't stop."
She said it was important for residents to lock up, look out and tell police when there is suspicious activity, not bypass officers for social media.
"I ask people not to get too tied up in the hysteria in the social media information sharing," Superintendent Endemi said.
"Sharing images or sightings needs to be to police, and that online information has to be used properly, but at the end of the day nothing beats speaking to police directly so they can investigate, and patrol."
The specialist squad - codenamed Strike Force Western Mongoose - levelled 353 charges against 91 people between April and June in Tamworth, and surrounds.
We will see surges come and go, but at the height of the property crime spate earlier this year, I asked the community to trust us, to come on board with police, to work with us, and to back us, and the community did just that, and we saw those results.- Superintendent Kylie Endemi
"We will see surges come and go, but at the height of the property crime spate earlier this year, I asked the community to trust us, to come on board with police, to work with us, and to back us, and the community did just that, and we saw those results," Superintendent Endemi said.
"If you have information that can assist us, then please tell us because that will help us in our investigations and can make all the difference."
Superintendent Endemi said there had been more reported break and enters, or stolen cars and pursuits this week, but officers were investigating.
On Wednesday morning, police were patrolling when they spotted a white Mitsubishi Triton about 3.30am in West Tamworth.
Officers had suspicions that the ute had been stolen from Oxley Vale earlier that night and tried to stop the car.
When the ute failed to stop, and took off, police initiated a pursuit.
Police said the car continued along several streets but officers were forced to abandon the chase because of safety concerns and the manner of driving, they said.
Not long after the white ute was torched on Central Avenue and destroyed.
Police are investigating and officers are calling for CCTV or dash cam footage from anyone that saw the Mitsubishi being driven across South or West Tamworth in the early hours of Wednesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.