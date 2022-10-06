A man has died after a fatal helicopter crash in the Hunter on Thursday afternoon.
Police, firefighters and emergency services were called to Maitland Vale, around 10km north of Maitland, at about 4.20pm.
When they arrived on the scene they found a Bell 'Jet Ranger' helicopter had crashed into a riverbank.
The man, who officers found deceased at the scene, was yet to be formally identified Thursday.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and remained in the area into the evening.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified and will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner, police said in a statement.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
